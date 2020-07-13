One Killed, Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Owensboro

Police in Owensboro are investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on Friday, July 10.

Just before midnight on Friday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Medley Rd to a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

Police say when they got there, the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and had to be extracted with assistance from the Owensboro Fire Department.

After being extracted from the vehicle, the driver was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver who was killed as a result of the crash was later identified as 18-year-old Logan Davis of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Two other passengers that were in the vehicle at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by OPD and members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit.

