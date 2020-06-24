One Killed, One Hospitalized in Henderson House Fire

An overnight house fire in Henderson, Kentucky, left one person dead and another hospitalized.

The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Powell St in Henderson on Wednesday, just before 1:00 a.m.

Firefighters were told that there was possible a person trapped inside the home. When fire crews arrived at the home and entered, they found two people inside.

Both people inside the home were removed by HFD and given life support by fire department personnel. Both were then transported to Methodist hospital by Henderson EMS, where one passed away in the ER, and the other was transported to another medical facility.

A dog also died as a result of the fire.

The Henderson County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office were notified at that time to assist with the investigation. Fire Investigators from Kentucky State Police and detectives from HPD also responded to the scene.

Smoke detectors were located in the home, and it was discovered that the fire had started in the kitchen area.

Investigators said the fire did not appear suspicious but is still under investigation.

