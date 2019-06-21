One Injured in White County Accident

One person was injured in a car accident in White County and weather is to blame.

According to a report from the Illinois State Police District 19, a preliminary traffic crash investigation, Nancy A. Racine, 63 of Eldorado, was traveling northbound on US 45 at approximately 4 PM Friday evening in a 2000 Mazda pickup truck near the intersection of White County road 125E in the rain.

Racine’s truck started to hydroplane causing the vehicle to lose control and leave the roadway on the right side, striking a ditch embankment and numerous trees.

Racine endured minor injuries and was transported to Ferrell Hospital by the White County ambulance.

