One Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 64 in Warrick County

A semi-truck accident has injured a driver along I-64 in Warrick County.

Indiana State Police said that around 4:55 Wednesday morning, a semi-truck driver traveling westbound on I-64 lost control of his truck and flipped into the median. The accident took place near the Warrick County / Spencer County line. St. Vincent Statflight flew the driver to St. Vincent in Evansville in critical condition.

According to police, the driver fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of the truck, leading to the accident. No other vehicle was involved in the accident. When emergency crews arrive, the driver was pinned inside the cab and had to be removed before flown from the scene.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 around the accident scene continues to experience closures as crews work to remove the truck from the scene.

