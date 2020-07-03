One Hospitalized After Overnight Evansville Shooting

Evansville Police have confirmed an overnight shooting that took place around 2:00 a.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of Lodge Ave in Evansville.

According to police, the shooting involved a male victim who was located at a residence in E Franklin St after officers responded to the shots-fired call.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but no details on his condition are available at this time.

Evansville Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Evansville Police Department immediately at (812) 436-7896.

