Are You One Funny Mother?

Are you a Mom?

Do your kids think you’re funny?

(Probably not…) but if your friends think you’re a riot, you have a chance to prove it to us!

It’s comedy contest time at Simplicity as popular Bob & Tom guest comedian Matt Holt returns to the stage at Simplicity to host the first annual Mothers I’d Laugh For Comedy Contest on Saturday, July 6 at 8pm CST! This event is 100% FREE to the public! Local singer / songwriter extraordinaire Ben Dahlquist will open up with live music from 5-8pm, too!

We invite all women throughout the Evansville and Tri-State area to take a shot at comedy on stage; there will be first, second, and third place prizes (shopping sprees at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture valued at $500 to 1st, $300 to 2nd, and $200 to 3rd) and trophies! All contestants – who cannot be regulars or professionals in the local comedy scene – will be allowed up to five minutes on stage, so bring your friends for immoral support!

Matt Holt and his team of judges will be on hand, so you can rest assured that hilarity will ensue! Adult beverages and soft drinks will be catered in by Bubbles of the world-famous Pub and Carne Asada LLC.!

Please register by July 5th by sending us an email at patcosletts@gmail.com.

The show is July 6, 8pm at Pat Coslett’s Simplicity Furniture.

