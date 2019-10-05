One Dead in Wayne County Crash

A car crash late Friday killed one person on IL-242.

Illinois State Police say 57 year old Troy Manahan of Wayne City, died in the single-vehicle wreck around 9:45 p.m in Wayne County.

State Police said in a news release that Manahan was driving on IL-242 near CR-300 North when his car left the roadway and traveled through a large grassy median before hitting an embankment and overturning.

Manahan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash according to Illinois State Police.

