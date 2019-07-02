One Dead in Ultralight Crash in Orange County, Indiana

Indiana State Police has announced the name of the pilot killed in the July 1st ultralight crash.

42-year-old Adam Hill of Orleans died after his craft crashed in an open field in the northern part of Orange County, Indiana.

Crash took place just before 9PM on July 1st. Orange County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the scene of the crash, with Hill found entrapped. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation continues into the cause for the crash.

