One Dead, Two Injured in Fatal Knox County Crash

One person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash took place in Knox County Indiana.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of US Highway 50 and Robinson Road in Knox County Indiana.

Assisting KCSO was Palmyra Township Fire Department and the Indiana State Police.

Jane Richter, 79, of Edwardsport Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Marvin Richter of Edwardsport, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The Driver of the second vehicle, Carla Fausnaugh of Petersburg Indiana, was also transported to the hospital.

