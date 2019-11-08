One Dead, Others Hospitalized After Exposure to Cleaning Agent at a Massachusetts Buffalo Wild Wings

One person is dead and 10 others were hospitalized after an incident at a Massachusetts Buffalo Wild Wings.

Burlington, MA Fire Department said that crews responded to a hazmat situation at the restaurant involving a strong cleaning agent. A male employee was taken to a local hospital after the exposure, where he later passed away. 10 others then arrived at the hospital to be treated. Some were employees and others were customers at the restaurant, treated for breathing difficulties and burning sensation in the eyes.

Buffalo Wild Wings released a statement following the incident: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation.”

