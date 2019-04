Tri-state authorities are investigating several fatal car accidents across the area tonight.

One car accident happened in Knox county south of Vincennes.

Indiana State Police say a car crashed around 4 pm today on State Road 61 near the 63 mile marker.

Police say a car traveling southeast on State Road 61 near Bierhaus Boulevard left the road before hitting a tree and catching fire.

The driver’s identity will be released when a positive identification is made.

