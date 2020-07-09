One Dead After Head-on Collision in Henderson

Less than a minute

One person was killed in a head-on collision that happened in Henderson on Wednesday, July 8.

Kentucky State Police Post 16 Henderson received a call about a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday around 2:50 p.m.

Collision reconstruction revealed 60-year-old David B. Edwards of Clay, Kentucky, was driving a Ford Escape northbound on US 41-A, when for unknown reasons, he traveled out of his lane into the path of oncoming traffic.

Edwards collided head-on with a Kenworth dump truck driven by a 19-year-old Morganfield man and was pronounced dead at the scene by Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

US 41-A was closed for over three hours as the crash was reconstructed by KSP Collision Reconstructionist Trooper Josh Turner.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department assisted troopers at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

