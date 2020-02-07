One Dead in Fatal Simpson County, Kentucky Crash

One person is dead after a crash that occurred in Simpson County, Kentucky on Friday.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday at 6:20 a.m. that occurred southbound on Interstate 65 near the 6-mile marker in Simpson County, Kentucky.

Initial investigation into the incident indicated that 46-year-old Brien E. Lowe of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was operating a 2008 Ford Pickup truck traveling southbound on I-65 when his vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway and traveled down an earth embankment, onto the entrance ramp of I-65 from KY 100.

Lowe’s vehicle overturned on the entrance ramp and came to a stop after striking a parked commercial tractor and trailer.

The Simpson County Coroner pronounced Lowe deceased at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by Trooper Mike Hatler, who was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Simpson County EMS, Franklin Police Department, Franklin Simpson Fire and Rescue, and the Simpson County Coroner.

No other details are available for release at this time.

