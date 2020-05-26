One Dead in Evansville Shooting; Suspect at Large

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is searching for a suspect in a shooting incident that took place early Tuesday morning in Evansville, Indiana.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, EPD Officers responded to the 100 block of West Oregon St. in Evansville, Indiana, in reference to a shots-fired call. According to the caller, six or seven shots were fired and there were several people around the intersection at Oregon St. and Barker Ave.

After officers arrived at the scene, they were told that a male subject had been shot and was inside a West Oregon St. residence.

Officers then located the victim in the residence, lying on the floor of the living room with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers requested AMR for the victim.

After being transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital, the victim passed away as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

