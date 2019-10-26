One Dead After Evansville Fire Friday

A person is dead following a fire that took place in Evansville on Friday.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said that 69-year-old Sandra Goings passed away after being found at a structure fire on Vanbibber Ave around Noon on Friday.

Firefighters found Goings treated her at the scene before transferring her to St. Vincent Hospital where she passed away an hour later.

Coroner’s Office, Evansville Fire and Evansville Police continue to investigate the death and cause to the fire. An autopsy is scheduled for late Saturday morning.

