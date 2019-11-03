One Dead After Carbon Monoxide Levels ‘High’; Inside Henderson Apartment

One woman is dead and two children are in serious condition after emergency crews responded to a ‘medical emergency’ on North Elm Street in Henderson Saturday night.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. and the Fire Department found a woman unresponsive at the residence, they also discovered two children.

The Henderson County Coroner pronounced the woman, identified as Nancy Powell, dead at the scene.

The children were taken to a Methodist Health for apparent symptoms consistent with carbon-monoxide poisoning.

Henderson Firefighters tested the air in the home and found elevated levels of Carbon Monoxide, and the source was not immediately clear.

According to a news release, the Henderson Fire Department is advising residents to test their carbon monoxide detectors and replace them if needed.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning deaths tend to increase in the winter but can happen year round. Carbon monoxide, or CO, has no odor, color or taste. CO poisoning symptoms include headache, dizziness, chest pain, vomiting, confusion and eventually unconsciousness.” the news release says.

Comments

comments