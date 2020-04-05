One Confirmed COVID-19 Case in Union County; One New Reported Death

Less than a minute

The Green River District Health Department is reporting one new confirmed positive case of COVID-19 locally and one death.

On Sunday, Health officials reported the new case in Union County.

Officials say the reported death is in McLean County.

The health department says the patient had been hospitalized at Baptist Health Madisonville.

This was the second COVID-19 death reported in the Green River District Health Department area. The previous death reported was a Daviess County resident.

Health officials say three additional previously confirmed cases are now reported as

recovered, one each in Daviess, Henderson, and Union Counties.

This brings the total to 23 recovered patients across the health department’s service area.

Here are the latest numbers in our Kentucky Counties:

Daviess: 58; 1 death

Henderson: 15

Union: 4

Hancock: 2

Webster: 3

Hopkins: 52

Muhlenberg: 15

Mclean: 4; 1 death

Ohio: 5

