One Arrested Following Saturday Owensboro Park Shooting

One person is in police custody in connection to a shooting that took place at Chautauqua Park in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Owensboro Police Department responded to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for an adult male with a single gunshot wound. The victim told police he had been shot at Chautauqua Park.

Mark Stowe has been a visitor of that Owensboro park for years and says he’s never seen anything like this.

“It’s actually kind of crazy if you think about it because like I said, we’re always out here, there’s always kids out here and nothing crazy ever really happens like that. It’s kind of a crazy thing if you think about it,” Chautauqua Park frequenter Mark Stowe told 44News. “I’m out here, like I said, three times a week, sometimes four, and nothing crazy has ever happened so this was kind of a fluke I guess.”

Police say by the time they got to Chautauqua Park in Owensboro, the 18-year-old victim of the shooting had already made his way to the hospital.

“An individual came in with a single gunshot wound and stated he had been shot at chautauqua park so officers responded there looking for a scene and obviously detectives were called out,” Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess explained.

By Sunday, authorities got a break in the case, arresting 18-year-old Ty Hardison of Owensboro on First-Degree Robbery charges in connection to the shooting.

“Were about 24 hours out from it, it’s still early in the investigation. There could very well be additional charges that come out of this, but at this point, that’s the only charges we have,” Officer Boggess said.

Officers say they don’t usually respond to any major incidents in city parks, but that crime does occasionally happen.

“Typically the parks we don’t get a lot of calls from. Chautauqua Park, in particular, is where the skate park is. There is an emergency phone down there, we periodically get 911 phone calls from there. Typically it’s minor things – we don’t have any major issues in that park or any other parks that I can think of,” said Officer Bogges.

As of now, police believe there could possibly be other suspects at large that were involved in this shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888.

