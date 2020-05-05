One Adult, Five Children Displaced by Evansville Apartment Fire

Late Monday night, Evansville Fire Department (EFD) crews were dispatched to the Vann Park Apartment complex in Evansville, Indiana, in reference to a possible apartment fire.

When EFD crews arrived, they located the fire in a second-floor apartment closet.

Though crews were able to contain the fire to the closet area, there was heavy smoke damage in other areas of the apartment.

The initial report from an EFD Investigator stated a child was likely playing with fire.

EFD crews had the fire extinguished about 15 minutes after their arrival.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, though one adult and five children were displaced, according to EFD. The Red Cross was called to assist.

View More:

Download the 44News Mobile App for the latest breaking news and weather alerts.

Comments

comments