OMU, Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance to Hold Holiday Lighting Contest

OMU and the City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program are hosting the annual Golden Santa Award. This unique residential holiday lighting contest carries with it not only bragging rights but a $250 OMU gift certificate, $100 gift certificate to Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits and a lighted yard sign.

Entries will be judged on originality, use of light, color, design, and movement. Judging will take place December 11-13. The winner will be honored by the Owensboro City and Utility commissions. The deadline for entries is December 9.

Anyone interested in entering the contest or making a nomination can do so by calling OMU at 270-926-3200 or the City Action Line at 270-687-4444; online at OMU, or by visiting OMU’s Customer Service Center at 2070 Tamarack Road.

This contest is open to OMU customers within the city limits.

