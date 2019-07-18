Oldies Soldies Love Jam Concert Coming

Looking for LIVE performances by a legendary recording artist?

What if I told you that your fun time is also for a good cause?!

Ladi Vee*s Entertainment and Rjai*s Productions Presents a Cancer Benefit Concert in Support of Deaconess Gateway Cancer Treatment Center. Line up includes: Howard Hewett Band , The Temprees, Meli*sa Morgan, Tom Browne, and MC Jon B from WUEV. Ladivee*s Entertainment and Rjai*s Productions present *Oldies Soldies Love Jam* concert. An inspirational Cancer Awareness Event at The Old National Event Plaza in Evansville Indiana on September 21, 2019. For the past 7 years we’ve been hosting cancer fundraising events and concerts for the American Cancer Society. This year a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Deaconess Treatment Center for Cancer Research to help support individuals affected by cancer. Hosted by Evansville*s own DJ Jon B of WUEV 91.5 FM featuring LIVE performances by legendary recording artist Howard Hewett, The Temprees, Meli*sa Morgan, Tom Browne and Chilly Bill Rankin of The Mad Lads.

Tickets are on sale now.

The show is September 21st at Old National Events Plaza, tickets start at $25.

