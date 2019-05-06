Old National Events Plaza Launches ‘Meet Evansville’ Campaign

The Old National Events Plaza is launching a “Meet Evansville” digital campaign Monday aims to attract convention and meeting planners. The campaign encourages businesses and organizations to consider Evansville when selecting the destination for their next conference or meeting.

The interactive website features city venues, arts districts, attractions, and nightlife via a beautiful photographic collage of Evansville while generating sales leads for prospective meetings and events.

In 2018, over 160,500 guests visited Old National Events Plaza attending meetings, conferences, sporting, and other entertainment events. The venue hosted over XXX events, representing an economic impact of $6.7 million.

