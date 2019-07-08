Oil and Gas Workgroup to Meet in Frankfort

The Oil and Gas Workgroup will meet from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, in conference room 332 at the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

Agenda:

1) Status of proposed regulation package with regards to 805 KAR Chapter 1 and 805 Chapter 9 Coal Bed Methane Regulations.

2) Further discussion and review: replacement of 401 KAR 5:090.

3) Public Comment Period – Comments may be submitted written by guests to be considered by the workgroup. Submitted comments shall not be discussed at this time. Comments will be compiled and disseminated to workgroup members for their consideration prior to subsequent meetings.

Attendees are asked to arrive early so they can be checked in.

