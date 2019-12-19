Ohio Township Fire Department Station 1 Demolished

Demolition crews worked throughout the day bringing down Station 1 of the Ohio Township Fire Department.

It’s the end of an era but the start of something new as bigger, better things are coming for volunteer firefighters and for Warrick County.

Station 1 of the Ohio Township Fire Department has been standing for over 40 years.

The fire department has essentially outgrown itself.

The bays aren’t big enough for the modern equipment that they need.

Crews estimate the demolition project will take two to three weeks before the site is ready for the construction of the new fire station.

Once the construction of the new building is complete, the building will be much more than a staging area for volunteer firefighters.

In partnership with Warrick County EMS, the new station will house an ambulance that will be staffed around the clock, which will provide greater response coverage.

Comments

comments