Ohio County Woman Arrested for Promoting Human Trafficking

Police has arrested an Ohio County woman for promoting human trafficking.

Kentucky State Police have arrested 34-year-old Crystal Smiley for trying to sell her child to a family member. The month-long investigation by KSP led to her arrest on Wednesday for Sell or Purchase of a Child for Adoption and Promoting Human Trafficking. She remains in the Ohio County Jail on $25,000 Cash Bond.

The investigation into the incident continues. If anyone has additional information about the case, they are urged to call Kentucky State Police.

