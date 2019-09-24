Ohio County Sheriff Investigating Possible Attempted Child Abduction

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible attempted abduction near Fordsville, Kentucky.

According to the Sheriff, a suspicious truck was reported in the area. The caller told deputies, two men in the truck were offering candy to a young child.

The vehicle is described as a two-toned Chevy pickup truck with a model year between ’88 and ’98. It is light blue on the top and bottom with a darker blue middle.

If you know anything about the truck or the two men, you are asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4411.

