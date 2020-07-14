Ohio County Reports First COVID-19 Death; 29 New Positive Cases in Green River District
One new COVID-19 death was reported in Kentucky’s Ohio County on Tuesday, July 14, by the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD). GRDHD lists this as the first COVID-19 death in Ohio County since the pandemic began.
Kentucky counties in the seven-county GRDHD district with new cases:
- Daviess County: 12 new cases
- Hancock County: 1 new case
- Henderson County: 2 new cases
- McLean County: 1 new case
- Ohio County: 9 new cases
- Union County: 1 new case
- Webster County: 3 new cases
A total of 29 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the GRDHD district on Tuesday.
The total number of identified COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD is now 1,148.
Currently, 16 individuals in the seven-county district are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of all 1,148 cases in the district, 114 (10%) have required hospitalization to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 922 (80%).
GRDHD District Case Summary:
Testing is available in all seven Kentucky counties in the GRDHD district
Here’s a testing schedule from GRDHD:
On Monday, GRDHD reported a spike of COVID-19 cases in a long-term care facility in Ohio County.
There were 26 new positive cases reported out of the Ohio County long-term care facility on Monday – with 10 being residents, and 16 being staff.