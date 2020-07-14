Ohio County Reports First COVID-19 Death; 29 New Positive Cases in Green River District

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Kentucky’s Ohio County on Tuesday, July 14, by the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD). GRDHD lists this as the first COVID-19 death in Ohio County since the pandemic began.

Kentucky counties in the seven-county GRDHD district with new cases:

Daviess County: 12 new cases

Hancock County: 1 new case

Henderson County: 2 new cases

McLean County: 1 new case

Ohio County: 9 new cases

Union County: 1 new case

Webster County: 3 new cases

A total of 29 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the GRDHD district on Tuesday.

The total number of identified COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD is now 1,148.

Currently, 16 individuals in the seven-county district are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of all 1,148 cases in the district, 114 (10%) have required hospitalization to date.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 922 (80%).

GRDHD District Case Summary:

Testing is available in all seven Kentucky counties in the GRDHD district

Here’s a testing schedule from GRDHD:

On Monday, GRDHD reported a spike of COVID-19 cases in a long-term care facility in Ohio County.

There were 26 new positive cases reported out of the Ohio County long-term care facility on Monday – with 10 being residents, and 16 being staff.

