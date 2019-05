An Ohio County man is being treated for injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 231 South.

Police say 18-year-old Dylan Blair had been walking southbound in the northbound lane near the fog line when he was struck with the side-view mirror of a passing truck driven by 28-year-old Joseph Blacklock of Cromwell.

Blair was transported to the Owensboro Hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

