Ohio County Man Arrested for Rape and Child Pornography

A Ohio County man is behind bars for Rape and Child Pornography.

According to Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, George Clapp of Hartford was arrested on October 7th for multiple outstanding felony warrants, including possession of meth. Clapp was arrested at his home in Ohio County when investigators discovered that Clapp was in possession of child pornography.

Detectives discovered multiple images and videos of minors as well as non-consenting adults on various electronic devices inside the home. They also discovered that Clapp had been giving tattoos to multiple people around the tri-state. Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating any females who may have received a tattoo from Clapp in the past.

After the initial arrest, Clapp went to Christian County. An arrest warrant on the new charges was served Thursday and he is currently lodged in the Christian County Jail.

