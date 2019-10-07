Ohio County Man Arrested on Four Active Warrants

An Ohio County man wanted on four active warrants is behind bars. On Monday, deputies with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in the 1000 block of White Avenue in Hartford.

Upon arrival, they located the 40-year-old George Clapp inside the home. Officers found 149 grams of crystal meth, a handgun, and several items used to sell and/or consume the drug.

Clapp was arrested without incident. He was charged with one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hartford Police Department and troopers with Kentucky State Police assisted in the arrest.

