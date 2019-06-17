Ohio County Man Arrested on Firearm Charges

An Ohio County man is facing seven counts including a count on possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, the Ohio County Sheriff’s office, Kentucky State Police and Hartford Police Department responded to a call of a man making threats with a gun.

Alan Caldera, 27 of Whiteville was arrested and charged with seven counts, including wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of criminal trespassing, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

By the time police arrived at the house on Kelly Cemetery Road, Caldera had fled the scene. However, witnesses reported that Caldera pulled a gun and aimed it at four people at the home. He then shot toward an unoccupied vehicle.

The man left in a black Ford 500 and it was located at around 2 ½ hours later at Hunter Trailer Court in Hartford. Police attempted to contact Caldera, but he fled in his truck. Police eventually stopped the truck using spike strips on U.S. Highway 231 and Pleasant Ridge Rd intersection.

