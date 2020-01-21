Officials Warn Hoosiers of Social Security Scam

Federal officials are warning Hoosiers about a scam targeting people with pending cases.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana is warning people to be on the lookout for scammers who are calling those with pending cases, claiming they work for the court and demanding the victim to tell them their social security number.

Carla Hayden, the Vanderburgh County Clerk, says court officials and government employees will never call or email someone asking for money or personal information.

“That should be something that we would already have on file,” says Hayden. “If for some reason we need it and we don’t have it on file, we would get it through other means such as contacting your attorney or something like that.”

Hayden says it a shame to think scammers are now targeting people who may already be living in fear.

“It’s unfortunate that they are taking advantage of people that are already may be nervous about what’s going on with their case and all of those things and maybe aren’t as up to date with some of the things,” says Hayden.

If you ever have your suspicion about someone calling you. Whether they are claiming to work for the IRS, the court or another entity, here’s what you should do. Remember, scammers, don’t want to get caught or be tracked down.

“Say, ‘Can I call you back?’ They should be able to give you a number to call back,” says Hayden.

If you think you’ve been a victim of this scam, you should call the District Court Clerk’s Office at 317-229-3700.

