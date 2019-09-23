Officials Try to Find Ways to Pay Medical Debt

Evansville City officials are trying to find a way to pay city workers’ hospital bills. The city of Evansville is currently sitting on 2.6 million dollars in debt all from city workers’ hospital bills.

“And we are expecting four million in debt hospitalization for 2020,” says City Councilwoman At-Large, Michelle Mercer. She asked to use one million dollars of taxpayers’ money to start paying down this medical debt. “I am proposing that we make a one million dollar payment out of the riverboat fund to help pay down that four million.”

The other council members didn’t go for Mercer’s proposed resolution.

“The riverboat money is used for capital purposes. So you’re telling the taxpayers that you’re taking riverboat money away that could improve infrastructure and you’re using it to pay insurance. It’s irresponsible,” says City Councilman Ward 5, Justin Elpers.

Last year, Elpers proposed a resolution for the Mayor and administration to add a $10 monthly premium to the nonunion city workers’ paycheck. Now he’s asking to add a $35 monthly premium as the debt increases. Although, this is money that would be taken out of the paychecks of those city employees.

“If we don’t pass this, my resolution, then whoever is on this council next is going to have to deal with it even worse,” says Elpers. He says not changing the insurance policy, would create an even bigger issue.

Although, the council didn’t go for his resolution either. Some council members say some of those workers just don’t get paid enough to support their families as it is.

“They are not getting an adequate raise to pay increased premiums with. If they had been getting a two percent raises every year then that would be more reasonable,” says Mercer.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is planning on making a payment of $500,000 to help alleviate the debt by the end of the year. However, this only covers a portion of the anticipated 4 million dollars of debt. Still, the council wants to save those 15 million dollars of taxpayer money, from the Riverboat Casino Fund, for future projects and needs of the community.

Keep in mind, resolutions are suggestions for the Mayor. Therefore, even though the council voted “no” for both resolutions, the final decision of how this debt will be paid for will be up to the Mayor.

