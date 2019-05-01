Officials Seeking Extension to Drain Patoka Lake Reservoir

Local officials are seeking to extend a discharge deviation to bring Patoka Lake water levels back to normal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to extend the discharge through May 15th.

Back in March, officials approved a request to release extra water from the lake but excessive rain complicated efforts to drain the reservoir.

The lake’s elevation is currently 546.5 feet, a little more than 10 feet higher than it normally is at this time of the year. During the event that led to Jasper flooding eight years ago, the reservoir’s elevation pushed to 549.66 feet or just above 125 percent full.

Officials met Wednesday for an emergency meeting to discuss changes that can be made to prevent the lake from filling up to such high levels.

