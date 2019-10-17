Officials Searching for Inmate Out of McCracken County

McCracken County officials are searching for an inmate that escaped earlier this week. Police say on October 16th Christopher Peevyhouse, 19, walked away from the McCracken County Jail’s welding course facility at Paducah Tilghman High School.

Peevyhouse was last seen wearing a gray-colored sweatshirt, navy pants, and a UK-styled hat in the area of Baptist Hospital.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’9 and weighs 130 pounds.

According to Kentucky State Police, he has a history of burglary, theft and weapons charges.

Anyone with information is asked to Call 270-444-8550 or 911.

