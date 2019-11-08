Officials Remove Kentucky Drought Declarations

Due to recent rainfall, officials are lifting the drought declarations for all 120 counties in Kentucky, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Office of the State Climatologist said Friday.

Since October 3rd, when the level 1 and level 2 drought declarations were issued, rainfall eased the moderate to severe drought conditions.

Although the drought declarations have been removed, some drought impacts may persist into the winter, especially regarding a potential lack of winter feed.

More information about drought declaration criteria can be found in the Kentucky Drought Mitigation and Response Plan.

