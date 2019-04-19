Officials Push to Raise Smoking Age to 21 in Indiana

For decades, health officials have warned of the dangers of cigarettes. But now the issue of vaping among teens has the state of Indiana looking to raise the smoking age – to keep people from ever starting in the first place. A statewide push is underway to raise the tobacco buying age to 21.

You can find signs on almost every gas station that make it clear: if you’re not 18, you can’t even make a purchase. But health officials want these signs–and the law–changed. They’re pushing to change the minimum age to 21 in Indiana.

Kirsta Lafluer is 24 now, but since the age of 19, she’s been a smoker.

“Stress and life and so on and so forth. So I picked up smoking, because I was constantly around it. It was easy access,” Lafluer explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, almost 25% of Hoosiers between the ages of 18 and 44 smoke, much higher than the 19 percent national average.

“Most youth or people who smoke started before the age of 21, so we know that’s a prime time,” cited Andi Miller with the Smoke Free Indy Coalition. She believes a policy to increase the age to 21 would bring the number of smokers back down.

“Generally, if you’re starting before 21 it’s becoming an addiction,” Miller stated. “If people start after 21, it might be just more to experiment and people are less likely to form a habit over that.”

But its not just traditional cigarettes that have state officials concerned, especially for middle and high school-aged kids. They’re more inclined toward vaping over smoking, with 1.5 million more youth e-cigarette users in 2018 than in 2017.

“We would never want any youth to pick up any kind of tobacco or nicotine product, and that’s exactly what e-cigarettes are,” Miller said.

Although Miller thinks a higher minimum age for purchasing will help prevent future addictions by keeping tobacco out of kids’ hands, Kirsta points out there’s more than just a matter of purchase age at play.

“I think it kind of depends on where they came from. My best friend is the same age as me and she doesn’t smoke, but she grew up in a household that does. I think if they really wanted to, they would find other ways to get cigarettes.”

Throughout the Tri-State:

Last month the Indiana Senate Health Committee voted 8-2 to raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products.

Illinois has already raised theirs.

But the effort is also seeing a national push from Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell. Should the bill fail to pass the statehouse, the effort could find greater success in Congress.

