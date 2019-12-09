Officials Need Help for Ceremony to Remember the 2000 Owensboro Tornado

A ceremony to remember those impacted by a devastating tornado need help from the public.

Daviess County Emergency Management is seeking out photos and memorabilia from the January 3rd, 2000 tornado that went though Owensboro for a ceremony. They are also looking for residents who can speak about the impact of the tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, two F-3 tornadoes went though a few counties in western Kentucky. Owensboro sustained the most damage, including 100 homes destroyed, 800 homes with major damage, and 18 people injured. The same cell also spun up a tornado that damaged Webster and Crittenden Counties.

On January 3rd, 2020, there will be a commemorative ceremony at Rogers Hall on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College at 10AM. The NWS and Daviess County Emergency Management is hosting the event and looking for folks to participate as well as attend the public event.

If you have any photos to share or would like to speak about the tornado, you can contact Andy Ball at 270-685-8448 or email at aball@daviessky.org

