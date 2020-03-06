Officials Issue Warning About Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a deadly drug is responsible for the loss of more than 800 American lives in 2019. Now, officials are warning the public the dangers of fentanyl as it moves through Indiana.

According to the DEA, a few flakes–just enough to sit atop a pencil point–is a lethal dose. Illegal fentanyl is cheaper than heroin and it’s coming into the U.S. from other countries.

“We just need to know that it’s killing people. At high, high levels,” says Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in charge. “If you’re not getting it from a doctor, or a pharmacist that’s reputable and you get your own prescription, and you’re trusting that you’re getting it from somebody on the street or the black market, you’re playing Russian Roulette with your life.”

The reported numbers are staggering. According to the state department of health, 817 people died in 2019 by opioid overdose.

“The drug doesn’t pick and choose who its victim is, for some people, it doesn’t end until their 6 feet in the ground,” says James Hagan.

A big player in keeping that number down – Narcan.

“You can only imagine what the real numbers would be like if we didn’t have Narcan,” says Gannon.

And were told that a minimal amount is deadly. “This is a sugar packet, obviously, 2-4 grams of sugar are in this packet. Look at that amount, that could affect 2,000 people’s lives and kill them,” says Gannon.

The DEA claims flow of fentanyl starts out of the country but spreads like wildfire as it is pushed through cities like Evansville and distributed around the region.

“There’s a big market for it. Evansville is a hub, a distribution hub, we get a lot of stuff in from Louisville, Nashville, Indy and Chicago that comes here for further distribution,” says Sgt. David Eads.

Officials urging us to come together as a community supporting those who need help

There is assistance at every level and a way to safely dispose of your medications such as on drug take-back days where you can safely dispose of any unused prescriptions.

