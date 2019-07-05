EvansvilleIndiana

Officials Give Update on Boy Who Fell Down Sewer Drain

Tyrone Morris 1 hour ago
Authorities held a press conference Friday afternoon about a little boy that fell 30 feet down into a sewer drain in Evansville. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of the West Lloyd Expressway that’s right near One Life Church.

The little boy was finally pulled out of the drain around 10:30 p.m. but it took some creativity by first responders.

Officials used this swing to rescue the boy from the sewer drain

The hole is only 16 inches across which prevented firefighters from descending with their equipment. After a successful rescue, the boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The drain is now topped with a manhole cover and a cement brick to try and keep anyone else from falling in again.

Evansville Water and Sewer say the hole leads to a pipe left over from an industrial operation.

44News reporter Erran Huber will have the latest information tonight at 5 and 6.

Previous story:
Officials Rescue 5-Year-Old Boy From Sewer Drain

