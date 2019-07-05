Officials Give Update on Boy Who Fell Down Sewer Drain

Authorities held a press conference Friday afternoon about a little boy that fell 30 feet down into a sewer drain in Evansville. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of the West Lloyd Expressway that’s right near One Life Church.

The little boy was finally pulled out of the drain around 10:30 p.m. but it took some creativity by first responders.

The hole is only 16 inches across which prevented firefighters from descending with their equipment. After a successful rescue, the boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The drain is now topped with a manhole cover and a cement brick to try and keep anyone else from falling in again.

Evansville Water and Sewer say the hole leads to a pipe left over from an industrial operation.

