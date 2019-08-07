Officials Discuss Gun Control Bill

After two mass shootings claimed 31 lives over the weekend, President Donald Trump is calling on more states to enact “red flag laws.” Kentucky Attorney General and Democratic Governor candidate, Andy Beshear, is calling for the same thing.

Right now, 17 states including Indiana and Illinois have these laws on the books, but there’s no federal mandate

The red flag law allows police to temporarily confiscate guns from people who are threatening to harm others or themselves. This law is something Evansville Police were thankful for on February 17, 2019.

Kenneth Haynie’s family members told police he was talking about initiating a conflict with the police, but then called 911. He was allegedly trying to lure officers to his home telling them he was holding his wife at knifepoint.

“He was giving very specific instructions on how he wanted officers to approach his house. He stated that if anybody did not follow his instructions, exactly how he was giving them to him, there would be a bloodbath,” says Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum.

Haynie was eventually arrested, but his loved ones requested for police to take all 10 of his firearms under the red flag law. Law enforcement officials say if it that law weren’t in place, the outcome could have been devastating since he had a gun in every room of his house.

“The most alarming part was the modified mail slot where he could fire upon officers from inside the house,” says Sgt. Cullum.

This gun control bill is aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. Although concerns of it infringing on people’s Second, Fourth, and Fifth amendment rights also surround the red flag law. In order to protect Indiana citizens from the unlawful seizing of firearms, gun owners who have their firearms taken away must have a chance to present their argument to a judge.

