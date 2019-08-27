Officials Confirm Pepper Spray Caused Hazmat Situation at Middle School

Pepper spray may be to blame for sending five people to the hospital at Eastern Greene Middle School in Bloomfield, Indiana.

Two students and three staff members experienced breathing issues so they were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Officials canceled school last Friday after hazardous air conditions were discovered but Tuesday they’ve confirmed pepper spray was to blame.

School officials will be sending a notice to all staff requiring chemical peppery spray be secured and inaccessible to students.

