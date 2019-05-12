One Person Confirmed Dead After Mobile Home Fire

The Henderson Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire Sunday night involving a fatality. The Department was called to the 1500 Block near Kentucky Ave Sunday night of a report of a fire.

According to Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman, the call came in just before 6 PM. When the department arrived, the fire was “heavily involved.” According to the Henderson Fire Department’s Facebook page, Am off-duty firefighter that happened to be driving by at the time of the fire tried to help as bystanders told him that someone was inside the home. The off-duty firefighter tried to crawl into the home several time, but was unable to reach the victim as he was driven back by the smoke and heat.

“Sadly, this fire involved a fatality,” the Facebook post stated.

Four Stations were called due to the nature of the fire.

The Henderson Fire Department confirms the coroner was called because of a fatality.

Henderson Fire Department’s Facebook page also reports the fire was on Herron Aveune with “smoke and flames” coming out of it.

Comments

comments