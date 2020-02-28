Officials Break Ground New Assisted Living Facility

Officials in Henderson have broken ground for the newest assisted living facility.

The Homeplace of Henderson Assisted Living and Memory Care Community will have 36 assisted living apartments in the first phase of development.

With plans for 12 more later and 24 memory care rooms. Officials say the project will cost almost $10 million and cover 60,000 square feet.

An active independent living area will also be developed near the city’s 18-hole golf course a handicapped-accessible fishing lake and more.

Applications will start being accepted in 2021.



Comments

comments