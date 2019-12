A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, and other special guests will break ground on the DAC site on December 11 at 1 p.m. at Garvin Park.

Mayor Winnecke announced back in September 2018 plans to replace the aging indoor Lloyd Pool with the new aquatic center at Garvin Park. Site clearing for the facility began in June.

