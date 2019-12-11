Officials Break Ground on Deaconess Aquatic Center

Leaders in Evansville officially broke ground on the Deaconess Aquatic Center Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, and other special guests were at Garvin Park for the special ceremony.

Back in September of 2018, Mayor Winnecke announced plans to replace the old Lloyd Pool with a new aquatic center.

Officials say it’s so great to see this project moving forward.

Winnecke says, “The easiest thing to do would be replacing Loyd Pool but we thought we had to be bigger and we thought we owed it to the community to do something better. Because we wanted to do something more than just replace the pool. We wanted to create a new generation of swimmers.”

At this time, the Lloyd Pool will stay open until the Deaconess Aquatic Center is complete in August of 2020.

Garmong Construction Services is spearheading the project.

