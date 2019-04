Gulfstream Commerical Services, LLC announced Wednesday that Drake’s will be opening a restaurant in Owensboro. The restaurant’s new home will be located south of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Highland Pointe Development on Highway 54.

Drake’s has over a dozen locations in Indianapolis, Lexington, Louisville, Knoxville and Chattanooga, TN.

Construction on the new restaurant will begin within the next month.

