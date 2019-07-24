Official Ribbon Cutting Held at New Tri-State Golf Course

Renovations are complete as a new golf course opens in Henderson.

Early Wednesday morning, Bridges Golf Course officially opened its doors to the public. The ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the first tee box with Mayor Steve Austin on hand.

After all the work that has been done to compete the new course, it is expected to be popular, attracting people from all over the tri-state.

“It’s a community benefit so anytime that we work through and accomplish a community benefit, it’s a great thing for me personally and for our commission and for all the folks who work for the city,” said Mayor Austin.

The 18-hole course replaced the original Players Club after finally getting approved for renovations in 2018.

For more information, visit the Bridges Golf Course website

Comments

comments