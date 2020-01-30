Officers Investigate Shooting in Owensboro Neighborhood

No one was injured during a shooting in Owensboro, reports the Owensboro Police Department Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 9th Street.

Officers spoke to the victim who advised someone had fired several gunshots while he was sitting in a parked vehicle. The victim was uninjured but the vehicle was struck two times as well as a residence.

OPD found multiple shell casings and bullet fragments found at the scene.

Detectives are investigating this incident and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

