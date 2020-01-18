Officer Involved Shooting in Evansville Early Saturday Morning

A man is expected to survive after being shot by Evansville Police early Saturday morning.

The incident took place at an apartment in the 2600 block of Pollack Ave. Around 1:30 am, EPD responded to a 911 call from a man who said he had shot someone and was about to shoot someone else.

In a press release from EPD, officers arrived and confronted the man holding a knife in each hand. Officers gave the man several commands to drop the weapons. After the man refused to drop the knives, one of the responding officers fire at him.

The man was hit in the arm and expected to survive. EPD didn’t find any other shooting victims inside the apartment. EPD continues to investigate the incident.

